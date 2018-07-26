Aaron Humphreys Found not Guilty of Second-Degree Murder

This was the Third Trial for Humphreys

DULUTH, Minn. – The verdict is in for the Aaron Humphreys murder case with the jury finding Humphreys not guilty of second-degree murder, guilty of fifth degree assault and guilty of possession of a firearm.

The jury comprised of nine women and three men reconvened Thursday morning after a nine hour deliberation on Wednesday.

Humphreys, 44, had been on trial a total of three times for the death of 47-year-old Eric Wayne Burns who was shot outside of Duluth’s Bedrock Bar in October of 2016.

Two previous trials both ended in mistrials for Humphreys.

The prosecution had argued that Humphreys shot Burns from inside of the bar following an altercation they had with each other.

Humphreys’ defense attorney argued that there is no evidence and not enough forensic testing was done.

Sentencing will take place on October 5.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available from the Courthouse.