Aiming at the Target

Final Preparations for Bowfest Underway

Superior, WI- Preparations are wrapping up for the 2nd annual Bowfest at Mont Du Lac resort on Friday.

Archers will shoot 3D animal targets like a dinosaur, as well as distance and aerial targets. Prizes are awarded to the top three winners in each division. But the competition is more relaxed and interactive.

“One of the things we’re trying to do is I’m trying to get the factories and the professionals, the manufacturers and the professionals, and your average bow hunter to come out, hang out, interact, eat together, have a beer, and shoot,” said Sales Director Larry Kline.

25 food vendors are set to be at the event, as well as live music from Aaron Lewis and others.

Of course, attendees can always enjoy the breathtaking mountain views.

The festival runs through Sunday July 29 at 10am.