Authorities ID Drowning Victim in Northern Minnesota

More Tests are Pending

BEMIDJI, Minn. (AP) – Authorities have released the name of a woman who drowned in a lake in northern Minnesota.

Beltrami County authorities identify the victim as 32-year-old Amber Jackson of Cass Lake.

Jackson’s body was pulled from Lake Bemidji on Wednesday.

Drowning is listed as the preliminary cause of death. No trauma was found. More tests are pending.