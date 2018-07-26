Chisholm City Council Members Once Again Calling for Scaia’s Resignation

Scaia was Found Guilty of Fifth Degree Criminal Conduct

CHISHOLM, Minn. – City council members are once again calling for councilor Kevin Scaia’s resignation.

Scaia was found guilty earlier this month of fifth-degree criminal conduct.

He was found guilty of the crime after he groped a woman’s breasts at a bar in 2017.

A similar resolution was passed by the council last year.

The interim City Administrator for Chisholm said that the council has limited power in this case to remove Scaia from the council and can only ask him to resign.