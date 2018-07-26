Cooking Connection: Toppers Pizza
Making Unique Pizza's From Scratch
For this week’s Cooking Connection we had the new Toppers Pizza cook us an ‘Old School Sausage and Pepperoni’ pizza!
RECIPE: The dough was made from scratch, topped with a homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, thick-cut spicy pepperoni, hand-pinched Italian sausage and garlic-roasted tomatoes. Baked for 6 minutes and voila!
They also feature a nacho pizza, buffalo chicken mac and cheese, Italian sausage and asiago, ragin’ pepperoni, bacon cheeseburger, mac & cheese, buffalo chicken, classic, smokey BBQ chicken, Maui topper, meat topper, loaded tot-zza, veggie classic, California topper and of course a build your own pizza. They have more to offer than just pizza too, check out their website – Toppers Pizza!
LOCATION: 1231 E 9th St, Duluth, MN 55805
PHONE: (218) 525-4500
HOURS: 10:30 – 3am all week long!