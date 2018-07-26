Duluth Brew-Haha

Organizers Gear Up for 7th Annual All Pints North

Duluth, Minn-The 7th Annual All Pints North Brew Fest is brewing. and ready to pour out to thousands at Bayfront Festival Park.

For beer lovers this is really the most wonderful time of the year in Duluth.

Bayfront will be packed with more than three thousand people sampling hundreds of different kinds of craft beer from 120–plus breweries across the state of Minnesota.

All Pints North is put on by the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild which is designed to promote the state’s booming brewing industry.

“Beer is community,” said Pepin Young, Taproom Manager at the Bent Paddle. “And so that’s what makes it exciting to me and a lot of other people is that we’re able to share both stories, experiences, and really memories over a pint of beer.”

All Pints North runs from 3pm-7pm at Bayfront on Saturday, July 28.

The event also features live music and some good eats to go with the good pints.