Duluth Man Found Not Guilty of Murder

Aaron Humphreys was charged with shooting Eric Burns at the front door of the Bedrock Bar in October of 2016 after an argument.

DULUTH, Minn.- Not guilty is the verdict for a Duluth man who had been accused of a Lincoln Park murder.

Aaron Humphreys was accused of killing 47–year–old Eric Burns at the Bedrock Bar, back in October of 2016. The jury was sequestered overnight and came to a verdict early Thursday morning. Humphreys found not guilty of second-degree murder but found guilty of illegal possession of firearms and guilty of fifth-degree assault.

This was the third attempted trial for this case after two previous mistrials.

The defense argues another man shot Burns.

After being sequestered overnight after a long day of deliberation the jury of nine women and three men delivered the not guilty verdict early Thursday morning.

After hearing the news, Humphreys face lit up with relief hugging his defense attorney.

The Humphreys family tells FOX21 they’re happy and it’s by God’s grace and mercy the jury reached this verdict.

Defense attorney Kassius Benson says Humphreys is a longtime Duluth resident who is now looking forward to putting this all behind him.

Sentencing for the misdemeanor firearms and the assault convictions is scheduled for October 5th.

Humphreys could face up to five years in prison for these offenses.

