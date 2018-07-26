Duluth Public Library Kicks Off Summer Concert Series

The concerts will take place every Thursday night for the next four weeks.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Public Library kicked off their annual summer concert series on Thursday night, but added an additional twist this year.

Each Thursday night for the next four weeks, the library is hosting a different band to play out in front of the library from 6:30-7:30 p.m. But instead of just getting to enjoy the concert, locals can now also enjoy some food while there.

The library has paired up with local food trucks, which is set up directly across from where the concerts are being performed. Each week, there will be a different band and food truck set up, giving residents something different to enjoy each week throughout August.

Adding on the food trucks gives people an extra reason to stop by, especially for those who are just getting off of work near the library.

“It’s going to maybe get some folks who are working downtown, that are going to stop for dinner, see there’s music and be able to combine a couple different things and make it a little easier for them to enjoy the music here instead of having to go somewhere else for dinner,” head of circulation at the Duluth Public Library Byron Johnson said.

To learn more about what concerts will be happening over the next few weeks, visit the Duluth Public Library’s calendar of events.