Huskies Heat Up Late in Win Over Waterloo

Huskies start off six-game homestand with a 7-3 victory over the Bucks.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Huskies resumed play after the three day All-Star break to mark the beginning of a six game homestand taking on the Waterloo Bucks.

The Huskies down 2-0 in the bottom of the 4th, but an rbi single by Tony Monroy woke up the team’s bats, scoring 3 more in that fourth inning.

The momentum continued up until the very end, Huskies defeating the Bucks 7-3.

Hayden Shenefield was on the mound for Duluth, striking out 7 in his 6.2 innings of work.