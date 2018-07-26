Husky Energy Rebuild Continues

Norrmal Operations not Expected for at Least 18 Months

Photo: COO Rob Symonds

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Husky Energy announced today they plan on reopening their refinery within the next two years after suffering an explosion exactly three months ago.

During a conference call with investors today they said they have spent $53 million CAD in connection with the project which is equivalent to about $41 million USD.

They also suffered $27 million CAD in damages which is equivalent to approximately $21 million USD.

Husky representatives did say today they do not plan any layoffs during the rebuilding process which will be covered by their insurance provider.

Husky Energy COO Rob Symonds said today, “The investigation is ongoing. We plan to use the insurance proceeds to rebuild the refinery. And while we have yet to establish a timeline for a return to normal operations, today, we believe it will be at least 18 months. We will update you further when we have a firm plan. While the incident at Superior was a serious setback, the refinery remains a good fit with our overall strategy.”

As for continued use of hydrogen fluoride at the Husky site, representatives say they are still in early stages of looking at other alternatives as well as further safety enhancements, but the final decision will be dependent on the new design and configuration of the rebuilt refinery.