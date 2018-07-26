Local Loveliness

Duluth Rose Garden in Full Bloom

Duluth, Minn.- Some clouds and cooler air didn’t stop people from getting a whiff of the flowers at Duluth’s Rose garden today.

It was so perfect thoughts of romance were even in the air.

“This would be a good spot for proposing to somebody, yknow?” said Koua Chang, visiting from St. Paul.

Chang, a California native, equates the Rose Garden and the Lakewalk to the San Francisco Bay.

“It’s like the Bay Area, just not salty water, y’know?”

The sun also came out to see the lakeside landscape. It’s rays illuminating the petals of the 3,000 rose bushes.

A young child marvels at the soft waters of the Stone Memorial Fountain, asking if it’s home to any fish. And the 4.5 acres provided a great backdrop for his family to have a small photo-shoot.