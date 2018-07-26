North Country Independent Living Expo

This is the fifth Expo held in Superior.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- One community is celebrating the abilities of people with disabilities, all while raising money for a local organization.

The North Country Independent Living Expo at Superior’s Mariner Mall was held Thursday. The event is a staple for the community, hosting numerous free activities and food. But it’s also a hub for disability organizations highlighting services offered locally.

“The experience we have as people with disabilities, that has value, and that has value that you can’t teach, it’s something you have to experience to get it,” director of North County Independent Living John Nousaine said.

Organizers say being able to share that value with another person with a disability is invaluable.