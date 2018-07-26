NSIC Preseason Coaches Poll Favors UMD Football

The Bulldogs are favored as the top team in the NSIC north division.

DULUTH, Minn.- The annual NSIC preseason coaches poll results were released. The UMD Bulldogs were chosen to be the North Division favorite and just fourth overall in the entire NSIC.

On an individual note, the conference coaches selected UMD senior wide out Jason Balts as the NSIC North Division Preseason Offensive Player Of the Year.

The Barron, Wisconsin native is a third year starter and two-time team captain that set career highs for pass receptions, receiving yards and touch down catches last season.