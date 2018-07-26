Shop Till You Drop This Friday in Downtown Duluth

Hucklebeary and Duluth Made Market are Teaming Up to Host a Pop-Up Market Event

DULUTH, Minn. – Eager shoppers will want to check out downtown Duluth this Friday evening.

The owners of Hucklebeary and Market Day Duluth have teamed to provide the Northland with a pop-up market, complete with many local vendors listed below.

Pretty Gritty Body

Atelier and Stone

Lange Pottery

Wooley Wearables

Hucklebeary is located at 106 East Superior Street in Duluth. The event will run from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

