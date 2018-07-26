Students Get the Curator Experience at Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center

This is the first year for the Junior Curator Program.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior is letting students get a sense of what life is like as a museum curator.

Eighteen students from Superior Middle School spend a week at the museum working on an exhibit about a local veteran.

The exhibits will be placed in the gallery for the remainder of the year for everyone to see.

The exhibits feature things like a biography and information on where the veteran was deployed.

“We are learning how to interview,” said Superior Middle School Student Hazel Hattenberger. “We’ve interviewed a veteran and then we have to make a board about them and present.”

The goal of the program is to go beyond the textbook by getting students excited about history and connecting them with local veterans.

The curator program is Monday through Friday for five hours a day.

The experience is treated like a real job that maybe even can lead students into a career path.

“What we’re doing is essentially connecting them with someone that went through history and for them to think back and ask questions and then make those connections with the veterans is a very powerful thing for everybody,” said Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center Executive Director Hayes Scriven.

Every Friday around 12:30 p.m. students will present the exhibit in front of the veteran they highlighted, family members and museum guests.