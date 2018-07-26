UMD Hockey Team Receives Championship Rings

The 2017-18 season awards ceremony was held at Amsoil Arena where the team received their new rings.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD Hockey team awards ceremony was held at Amsoil Arena where players, coaches, and staff received their 2018 national championship rings.

Current and former bulldogs from the 2017–18 roster came together to reminisce on a season for the ages.

“I was standing next to Justin Richards, a freshman, and he looked at me and was like ‘I’m kind of nervous,’ and I was like ‘Nervous? We already won it there’s nothing to be nervous about.’ But then it started hitting me too, I was pretty excited and nervous to kind of see it and it’s something we’ll have the rest of our lives” said former bulldog captain Karson Kuhlman.

“I like the size you know it’s a pretty big ring, it’s flashy. But we got some special features in there. We got Andrew Carroll which is obviously pretty special to all of us so it’s nice to have that in there too,” said sophomore Scott Perunovich.

“I like guys to continue to remember there’s something, the bonds that they have and memories of their time here together albeit for the year that they won are going to be pretty special, something they’ll never forget,” said head coach Scott Sandelin.