Active Adventures: Havin’ Fun With Hi-Bank’s!
Hi-Bank's Resort Is Your Hidden Getaway, Close To Home! Kayak, Canoe & Pontoon Rentals Available.
DULUTH, Minn. — Hi-Bank’s Resort on Fish Lake takes us out for a relaxing afternoon of canoeing, kayaking and even a pontoon ride!
You can visit Hi-Bank’s Resort anytime, it’s a very friendly family atmosphere with affordable rentals to get you out on the water!
RENTALS: Canoe, Kayaks and Pontoons
PHONE: 888-924-3355
ADDRESS: 5392 Fish Lake Dam Road, Duluth, MN 55803
Restaurant/Bar and camping on site.