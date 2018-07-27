Active Adventures: Havin’ Fun With Hi-Bank’s!

Hi-Bank's Resort Is Your Hidden Getaway, Close To Home! Kayak, Canoe & Pontoon Rentals Available.

DULUTH, Minn. — Hi-Bank’s Resort on Fish Lake takes us out for a relaxing afternoon of canoeing, kayaking and even a pontoon ride!

You can visit Hi-Bank’s Resort anytime, it’s a very friendly family atmosphere with affordable rentals to get you out on the water!

RENTALS: Canoe, Kayaks and Pontoons

PHONE: 888-924-3355

ADDRESS: 5392 Fish Lake Dam Road, Duluth, MN 55803

Restaurant/Bar and camping on site.