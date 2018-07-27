Androy Hotel Takes on New Ownership

Restoration is the name of the game for the historic Superior building

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The historic Androy Hotel is looking to the future as new ownership releases plans for renovation.

The hotel was originally build in 1925 but was acquired but the Regner Hotel Corporation in 1986. Owner Marjorie Regner remodled the interior of the complex and adjacent restaurants, but let some of the original structure fall through.

Douglas County Historical Society Specialist Joe Mann had pictures on hand of the hotel’s starting design and is excited to see how the new owners, Twin Cities Hospitality LLC, will preserve the structure’s history.

“If they’re going to fix up and restore it, that’s fabulous. That’s one more piece of history here in the city to be able to have.”

The newest owners bought the hotel for $3.5 million and will continue to make payments over time.

Some of the immediate changes include the closing of the Steel Toe Pub to turn it into a more family-friendly environment.

Superior/Douglas Chamber of Commerce President Taylor Pedersen is thrilled to see the hotel become a popular visitor attraction, once again and join the ranks of the other newly developed businesses along Tower Ave.

“Androy Hotel has been a big part of tourism and hospitality in our community. I’m excited for the new ownership. The previous owners were fantastic, but I’m excited for a re-surge of energy.”

Remodeling of the hotel is expected to begin in the next two to three months. Despite the new management, current long-term residents will be able to continue their stay.