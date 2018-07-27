Beautiful Views and Tasty Brews at Bayfront Festival Park

The 7th Annual All Pints North Brew Festival is Happening Saturday, July 28 at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Beautiful views and hundreds of tasty brews are set to take over Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth on Saturday, July 28.

Friday morning on FOX 21 Local News, Dave Hoops with Hoops Brewing and Austin Clem with Canal Park Brewing stopped by FOX 21 Local News to chat about the perfect summer six-pack, crafted with beers made locally.

All Pints North details:

What: 7 th Annual All Pints North Summer Brew Fest presented by the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild

Annual All Pints North Summer Brew Fest presented by the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild When: 3-7 p.m., Saturday, July 28

Where: Bayfront Festival Park, Duluth

Tickets: Limited Tickets available: mncraftbrew.org — $45 or $10 sober ticket

More: 110 Minnesota breweries (only Minnesota breweries this year for first time), 400+ beers, food trucks, and live music from High On Stress and Viva Knievel

All Pints North Info