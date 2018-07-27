Beautiful Views and Tasty Brews at Bayfront Festival Park
The 7th Annual All Pints North Brew Festival is Happening Saturday, July 28 at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. – Beautiful views and hundreds of tasty brews are set to take over Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth on Saturday, July 28.
Friday morning on FOX 21 Local News, Dave Hoops with Hoops Brewing and Austin Clem with Canal Park Brewing stopped by FOX 21 Local News to chat about the perfect summer six-pack, crafted with beers made locally.
All Pints North details:
- What: 7th Annual All Pints North Summer Brew Fest presented by the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild
- When: 3-7 p.m., Saturday, July 28
- Where: Bayfront Festival Park, Duluth
- Tickets: Limited Tickets available: mncraftbrew.org — $45 or $10 sober ticket
- More: 110 Minnesota breweries (only Minnesota breweries this year for first time), 400+ beers, food trucks, and live music from High On Stress and Viva Knievel
All Pints North Info
- All Pints North is the perfect beer fest for the summer on the shores of Lake Superior, all set to the soundtrack of great live music.
- 100-plus Minnesota breweries, 400-plus beers pouring on the shores of Lake Superior,
- 4,500 craft beer fans.
- Unlimited 2-ounce pours — great opportunity to sample, celebrate and discover Minnesota-made beers.
- In addition to enjoying the beer, the Guild includes beer education with walking and sipping tours to explore various topics, such as North Shore Breweries, Lagers and IPAs.
- Limited tickets still available