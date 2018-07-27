Carlton Daze Brings Community Together

The event kicked off on Friday and runs through Sunday night.

CARLTON, Minn. – Carlton residents have even more of a reason to go out and enjoy the summer weather, as the annual Carlton Daze kicked off on Friday.

The weekend-long event features different food vendors, crafts, shows, games, events and more each day for the entire family to enjoy. There was a kid race and 5K to kick off the event on Friday, a 50-mile race on Saturday and the parade on Sunday.

Carlton Daze has been around for over 30 years and continues to give the town a fun and exciting weekend to get together.

“We have a lot of community people, we all get together, you get to see a lot of people that you haven’t seen for a long time. I know that a lot of class reunions happen during this time because people come home for this event. It’s just fun,” community volunteer Leola Rodd said.

The Carlton Area Chamber of Commerce is the main organization that puts the event on, but they receive help from the entire community with different parts of the weekend. Having such a small and supportive town, Carlton residents are eager to help out and make sure the entire weekend goes as smooth as possible.

“Seeing how the community all just works together. The chamber’s role is to really promote the events and help get the word out and organize the parade and the 5K but the community itself all comes together and gives a part,” Carlton Area Chamber of Commerce Lisa Angelos said.

Carlton Daze will run throughout the weekend, and you can check out the full schedule of events for the weekend on the Carlton Chamber website.