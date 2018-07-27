CASDA Helping Survivors One Sock At a Time

When victims or survivors of abuse escape a dangerous situation many of them flee with nothing.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Socks are one of the most needed items at the Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse or CASDA in Superior.

The Seventh Annual Socks for Survivors Golf Scramble helps victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault or child abuse one sock at a time.

Socks for Survivors brought out 16 teams in their crazy socks to the Nemadji Golf Course.

When victims or survivors of abuse escape a dangerous situation many of them flee with nothing.

So having a pair of socks can make a difference.

“We almost have none left. So we really do go through them and they truly go to people who feel…when they get a pair of socks, like that’s just one more element of safe, safety and comfort,” said CASDA Community Engagement Coordinator Jill Hinners.

During Socks for Survivors CASDA receives about 100 pairs of socks along with cash donations.

Even after the event donations are still welcome.