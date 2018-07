Coaches Corner: Tyger Pederson

For this week's segment, we talk summer baseball with Duluth Huskies head coach Tyger Pederson.

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, Duluth Huskies head coach Tyger Pederson stopped by to talk about the success of his team this season. He also talked about what he expects from the team after the All-Star Break, as well as how he feels about getting his own bobblehead.