Disc Golf Course Coming Back to Morgan Park

DULUTH, Minn. – Disc golf is making its way back to Duluth’s Morgan Park neighborhood.

The previous course opened nine years ago and had some wear and tear.

Community leaders tell us it was in desperate need of upgrades like new baskets.

Renovating the disc golf course cost about $2,000 and will have nine holes.

All of this is something residents hope will draw others to Morgan Park.

“There’s a lot of new, young families in our communities. They can come up here,” said Neighborhood Coordinator Debbie Isabell-Nelson. “They can take their kids on the playground for a while and they can go around and play disc golf. There’s generally adults around the playground, so they can know the kids are safe.”

The new and improved disc golf course will reopen during National Night out on Aug. 7.