Duluth Elks, Volunteers Teaching Kids to Fish

Teaching Kids to Fish is Happening Saturday, July 28 at Boulder Lake

DULUTH, Minn. – Happening Saturday, July 28, more than 50 children from across the Northland will take part in a fun-filled day of events at Boulder Lake near Duluth.

The Duluth Elks #133 along with many local sponsors and volunteers will help take kids fishing, some, for the first time in their life.

The group partners with youth centers across the Duluth area to get kids encouraged to take part in the event every year.

Organizer John Farnham spends countless hours collecting donations, getting goodie bags ready to go and much more.

Farnham says his time is worth it, once children start to catch fish the day of the event.

This year, the group is already at full capacity, but Farnham invites families to apply for next year’s event during the spring of 2019.

Click here if you’d like to contact the Duluth Elks #133 to learn more.