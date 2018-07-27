Duluth FC Ready for Stiff Test against Miami FC

The Bluegreens look to clinch a berth into the NPSL national championship.

DULUTH, Minn.- For the last two weeks, the Bluegreens keep finding themselves in unfamiliar territory. After their first playoff win and first regional title, they’ll now look to clinch their first ever berth in the national championship game. But in their way of that goal is Miami FC.

“It’s going to be a tough challenge. They are a full professional team in our league. Rumors are, they have over a million dollar payroll that they’re paying their players. We know we have our work cut out for us but we’ve been doing this all year so we’re not scared. We’re going to go down there and give it our best shot,” said head coach Joel Person.

“They have players that have been captains for their countries or played for some good clubs. But I mean, if we’re in the same league, we can beat them,” said midfielder Soham Kathuria.

“We’re obviously one of the smaller teams in the competition but we’re here for a reason you know. People can take us as underdogs, well that’s fine. I mean we’ve been the underdogs all season you know? It works. I mean we work together and we work hard and we get goals and we try to concede as little as possible. We work as a unit and it’s helping us right now,” said defender Ryan Tyrer.

The match will take place Saturday, July 28 at 6 p.m. central time from St. Thomas University in Miami.