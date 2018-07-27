Huskies Hold On Till The End For Second Win Over Waterloo

Huskies put up 10 runs in the bottom of the 3rd to seal the win.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Huskies were on to game 2 of their 4 game series against Waterloo. The Bucks would get ahead early taking a 6-0 lead in the top of the 3rd. But, in the bottom of the inning, the Huskies bats would wake up and the Dogs would answer back with a total of 10 runs in that one half inning.

The Bucks were able to close that game making it a one run game in the 8th, but the Huskies would hold on till the very end to get the 10-9 victory.