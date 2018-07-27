Inside the Minnesota Brewers Convention

In recent years more and more craft breweries are popping up on the map, but brewery owners say Duluth hasn't had one too many just yet.

DULUTH, Minn.- The brew creators that make it all happen are already working to better their next batch.

“We’re still only 12 percent of the entire beer market in the U.S. so there’s a lot of room for people to drink more local craft beer,” Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild President/Bent Paddle co-founder Laura Mullen said.

Although many breweries are practically next door neighbors with one another, there’s no standing Northland rivalry.

“We actually have a term for it we call it co-petition, it’s about embracing those around you and helping everyone grow the quality of craft beer in Minnesota,” Mullen said.

And this mentality stretches all across the state including into the Twin Ports.

“If we ever have equipment go down, you can go borrow something from another brewery or if you need an ingredient for a beer that you’re out of or it just didn’t show up in time,” Earth Rider brewer Tim Willaimson said. “So the collaborative aspect of it is huge.”

The Minnesota Brewers Guild is made up of over 100 small craft breweries. These beer makers all come together here in the Northland for the Minnesota Brewers Convention.

“It really is a good chance for people and peers in the industry to connect and get to know each other and this is just one piece of a really fun weekend,” Mullen said.

The convention started in the backroom of the old Bent Paddle brewery with only 50 people. Now five years later, around 300 workers in the craft brew industry are filling the DECC to hear tips on brewing

“Austin Texas and they just make this absolutely amazing hefeweizen, so just kind of geeking out about that,” Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild board member Jace Marti said.

While also learning about marketing, equipment, and everything in between.

“Speakers from California, Texas, Washington, kind of a lot of different brewing states that we can learn a lot from,” Marti said.

After sharing ideas and methods at the conference, brewers will continue the ale-long weekend sharing samples at All Pints North on Saturday.