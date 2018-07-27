Iron Mug Coffee House Addressing Bullying With Comedy

There are toy-drive, pet rescue and events to benefit the homeless planned in the future.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Iron Mug Coffee House in Duluth is taking a stand against bullying with comedy.

Next month Iron Mug is hosting a comedy show to help raise money for an organization called Teach Anti-Bullying.

This group assists victims of anti-bullying and does training in schools to prevent it.

The comedy show is the first of many events planned at Iron Mug that are meant to give back to the community.

“Thirty-five hundred young people attempt, contemplate, committing suicide and that’s just a frightening stat when I heard that I just…that was an overwhelming number, so that opened my eyes,” said Iron Mug Coffee House Co-owner Mike Letica.

The show is scheduled for Saturday, August 25 at 9:30 p.m. for an 18 and older crowd.

Tickets are still available at Iron Mug.