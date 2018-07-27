Volunteers Pack 40 Backpacks for Homeless Vets

Superior Elks Lodge Members Pack Backpacks for Homeless Veterans

Superior, WI- You’ve probably heard of backpacks for kids, but the Superior Elks Lodge #236 is trying backpacks for vets.

Members gathered to pack 40 backpacks to distribute to homeless veterans on the streets of Superior. And it can mean everything to them.

“When you see the spark in their eyes when they get some of the stuff, they actually get their first apartment and actually get some stuff to put in it makes you really feel good,” said Lodge Exalted Ruler, Troy Magnuson.

Homeless veterans make up 7 percent of the population, that’s roughly 22 million people. They have close to nothing.

At first glance the backpack appears small, unable to hold much. But it soon becomes filled with water bottles, toiletries, snacks. Small items for someone who has sacrificed so much.

“They’ve given their lives,” said Leading Knight Cristine Crum. “They’ve given parts of their bodies and it’s time we give back what we can.”

The backpacks that don’t get distributed get shipped overseas to active duty soldiers, showing that kindness shows no borders.