Parker Mackay Named Captain for 2018-19 Bulldogs

Hunter Shepherd awarded Most Valuable Player at team award ceremony.

DULUTH, Minn.- During Thursday night’s UMD Men’s Hockey award ceremony, rising senior Parker Mackay was named captain for the 2018–19 season. Mackay scored the game-winning overtime goal in the regional semifinal. Billy Exell and Nick Wolff will serve as Mackay’s assistants.

Also, sophomore goalie Hunter Shepard was awarded Most Valuable Player. Shepherd had an outstanding season backstopping the Bulldogs to their national title with the second-best save percentage in team history.

Other awards include Scott Perunovich with Rookie of the Year and Karson Kuhlman receiving the Goldie Wolfe Award for Most Inspirational Player. Freshman Louie Roehl earned the Mike Sertich Award for Most Improved Player. Senior forward Avery Peterson received the Pat Francisco Community Service Award.