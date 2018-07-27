UMD Hockey Hosts Annual Alumni Golf Tournament

The outing serves as a chance for current and former players to reconnect.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey team held their annual alumni golf outing at the Enger Park Golf Course. Over 70 current and former Bulldogs were out on the greens catching up with old friends who embrace the strength of its alumni base.

“It’s fun. It’s nice to be back in Duluth and obviously be back with the guys that I got to play with here at UMD, and also a lot of other alumni too that I’ve met in the past couple of years. Like they say: once you’re a bulldog, you’re always a bulldog. I think it’s a huge, strong bond between everybody here and everybody always stays in touch with everybody throughout the year. It’s nice to have an event like this to get back with each other here,” said former UMD goalie Hunter Miska.