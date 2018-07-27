URSA Minor Brewery Steps Closer to Opening its Doors

URSA Minor Brewery will serve up nearly eight beers on tap, but they're not ready just yet.

DULUTH, Minn.- A new brewery preparing to open in Duluth’s Lincoln Park neighborhood is making a lot of progress.

The craft brewery is now installing its brand new equipment and getting all the finishing touches to open in the near future.

“That first pint going across the bar is going to feel pretty amazing I don’t know how to put it into words,” co-founder Ben Hugus said.

URSA Minor Brewery is looking to open in September. To follow the brewery’s journey check out URSA Minor Brewery.