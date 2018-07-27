Youth Care Counselor Accused of sex Acts with Juveniles

The Investigation is Ongoing

DULUTH, Minn. – A male Hills Youth Care Counselor at the Hills Youth and Family Services has been accused of engaging in sex acts with juvenile male clients.

Authorities say they received a report of the allegations on Saturday and the staff member was immediately removed from the facility and on placed on leave by the Hills administration.

The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Mark David Painter.

Painter has been formally charged on five counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The Hills Youth and Family Services released a statement today saying:

“Our focus is on the youths who might have been harmed by this individual. Our therapists are working with them, their families, and the Program for Aid to Victims of Sexual Assault to provide them with the help and support they need. The individual charged in this case is no longer employed by The Hills Youth and Family Services. We have assisted the Duluth Police Department in its investigation and will continue to do so.”

The Duluth Police Department says the investigation is ongoing.