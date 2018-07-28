Annual All Pints North Brings Thousands to Duluth

Over 4,500 people came to this year's event.

DULUTH, Minn. – Over 4,500 people packed Bayfront Festival Park for this year’s All Pints North, making the event one of the largest beer fests in the region.

The annual event hosted nearly 120 breweries from across Minnesota to share their favorite brews with beer lovers from all over. Some vendors also had games set up, while others had food, and a band played at the front of the venue, making the day enjoyable for all.

The breweries love the event because they get the chance to interact with customers and share their brand.

“Events like this are really great for getting out and exposing our brand to new consumers and getting a lot of people from out–of–state know about what we are and what we do,” head brewer at Canal Park Brewing Austin Clem said.

The attendees love the chance to hang out with friends, meet new people and of course, try and drink good beers.

“Every person here is here for the same cause. Everyone here is to have fun, to spread their name, to talk to other people, meet other friends, make friends,” All Pints North attendee James Mattson said.

Another reason people love the event is for the chance to learn more about the different types of beers.

“I love just seeing all of the people out here. I love to try new beers, new seasonals, different kinds of infusions, and finding out what kinds of beers are popular here,” Clem said.

And of course, friendless of the breweries rubs off and makes an impact on the attendees.

“At the very beginning, for the first hour, just for the breweries, everyone just talked to each other, sharing secrets, talking about this, talking about that. Finding out things and how people are and there’s that Minnesota nice,” Mattson said.