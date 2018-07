Duluth FC Falls to Miami FC in NPSL National Semifinal

The Bluegreens' season comes to a close with a 3-0 loss to Miami.

MIAMI, Fla.- Duluth FC fell to Miami FC 3-0 in the NPSL National Semifinal game Saturday evening. Miami took the lead in the first half off a penalty kick. The score remained 1-0 up until the 80th and 90th minutes when Miami tacked on two more to get the shutout victory.