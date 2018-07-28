Huskies Get Third Straight Win Over Waterloo

General McArthur gets Huskies' first at home homer of the season.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Huskies defeat the Waterloo Bucks 12-4 for their third straight win back from the All-Star break.

General McArthur started things up in the bottom of the second with a solo home run over the left field wall. This was the first at home, home run for the Huskies this season.

The momentum continued as the Huskies would put up a total of 12 runs throughout the entire game.