Huskies Get Third Straight Win Over Waterloo
General McArthur gets Huskies' first at home homer of the season.
DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Huskies defeat the Waterloo Bucks 12-4 for their third straight win back from the All-Star break.
General McArthur started things up in the bottom of the second with a solo home run over the left field wall. This was the first at home, home run for the Huskies this season.
The momentum continued as the Huskies would put up a total of 12 runs throughout the entire game.