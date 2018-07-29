Duluth Lacrosse Hosts First Annual Lax at the Lake Tournament

The tournament served as a fundraiser for the Duluth high school lacrosse program.

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth lacrosse hosted their first annual Lax at the Lake tournament. The event serves as a fundraiser for the Duluth lacrosse program, hosting a total of eight teams spanning from Duluth all the way down to the Twin Cities.

On the first day of the tournament teams participated in pool play to determine where in the bracket they would fall for day 2 and from there the competition was single elimination style to determine the first ever tournament champ.

This fundraiser was something that the Duluth High School Lacrosse Booster Club had been wanting to do for years and finally they decided it was time to put the plans in motion.

“We thought it would be a great place to have a tournament at the end of the summer. Duluth is a beautiful place. We have Lake Superior. We have all the fun things to do in Duluth so we thought it would be a great opportunity for teams to come up to Duluth and have a fun weekend playing lacrosse,” said Vice President of the Boosters Club Andy Halock.