Huskies Sweep Bucks in Four-Game Series

Duluth Huskies remain undefeated after the All-Star break.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Huskies defeated the Waterloo Bucks 6-4 to close out a 4 game series.

The Huskies were down 4-0 up until the bottom of the fifth. General McArthur hit an rbi triple to bring in the run that began the come back.

The Huskies went on to put up 5 more runs to sweep the Bucks.