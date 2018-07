Mellin Wins 92nd Annual Arrowhead Invitational

After coming in second last year, Matt Mellin was victorious in this year's tournament.

DULUTH, Minn.- Sunday was the men’s championship round of the 92nd Annual Arrowhead Invitational.

Chris Kelos and Matt Mellin went head to head. After coming in second to Taylor Sunbom last year, Mellin won his shot at redemption coming out on top for this years tournament winning on hole 12.