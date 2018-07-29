Pets, Pants and Pints: Blacklist Artisan Ales Hosts Paint Your Pet Event

People enjoyed an afternoon of painting portraits of their furry friends

DULUTH, Minn. – People really love their pets, right? Some people love their pets so much, that a group gathered at the Blacklist Artisan Ales on Sunday afternoon for a paint your pet event.

Maddy Paulsen, artist at MP Design Art, holds multiple of these classes across the state, giving people the chance to paint a portrait of their furry friend.

Anyone can attend the event, no matter how skilled they are. The class is more based on having fun and creating that memory of their best friend, rather than making it a perfect picture.

“I think it’s really cool that people are painting something they love. A lot of the different canvas–type events, you’re painting the same thing. Which is great, I teach classes like that as well. But I mean, this is a sure fire way to love the subject matter. Everyone loves their pet, everyone’s obsessed with their pet,” Paulsen said.

People would pre-register for the event then said Paulsen a picture of their pet. Paulsen would then create a “Paint Your Number” image that would be present at the event. On the day of, people would come in and first start by using charcoal on the back. They would then trace the image and then bring their furry friends to life by painting it.

You can visit Maddy’s website to learn more about the class or find out when one will be coming close to you.