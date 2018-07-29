Planet Three Extreme Air Park Hosted Sensory Friendly Day

The park dimmed the lights and lowered the music to help kids who may have sensory issues.

DULUTH, Minn. – Many different organizations are working to become more sensory friendly at their events to promote a more positive and welcoming environments for all kids.

Planet Three Extreme Air Park hosted another sensory friendly day on Sunday to allow families to bring their kids and not worry about a negative effect.

The air park dimmed the lights and lowered the music to make things not as loud and bright. This was so kids can enjoy what the park has to offer.

“It opens it up for families who don’t really have a lot of other opportunities to go and do big family outings with this sort of mental disabilities and stuff like that. So it just really opens it up and gives them the opportunity to go and hang out as a whole family and do some fun things with the rest of the kids as well,” party coordinator at Planet Three Brandon Anderson said.