Wild State Cider Coming Soon to Lincoln Park

Cidery is expected to join other Duluth craft beverage makers sometime in 2018

DULUTH, Minn. – Another new craft beverage maker is coming to Duluth’s Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Wild State Cidery is planning to open later this year.

Wild State will soon become the second craft cider maker in Duluth.

Their storefront in the growing Lincoln Park Craft District is only a block away from the upcoming Ursa Minor Brewing and two blocks from Duluth Cider, which is set to open in September.

The abandoned building at 2515 West Superior Street will look very different in a few months because Adam Ruhland is planning a production cidery that will make products people at any level of cider appreciation can enjoy.

“That essentially goes from a sweet, more traditional drink that has a lot of apple–ness to it, to something that can either be very dry and more towards your wine area or trending towards beer,” said Ruhland, who’s planning to re-locate to Duluth for his upcoming business.

Wild State Cidery will become the latest craft beverage maker in Lincoln Park, a neighborhood that already has several similar businesses.

“Everyone’s been really helpful so far,” said Ruhland. “I think with everyone on this street, it’ll be a good collaboration opportunity with us whether with Duluth Cider or Ursa Minor Brewing.”

Though his company is on the same street as the soon to open Duluth Cider, he doesn’t view them as a competitor, but a partner in growing the cider industry.

“The more people that know about it as an option, how it’s made, what it can be, the better it will be for everybody that’s producing that product and I think that beer has lifted everyone up together and I think there’s an opportunity for us to do that same thing in cider,” said Ruhland.

He looks forward to being creative with the simple cider making process and crafting products that can’t be bought from national cider brands.

Wild State Cidery is expected to open later this year. As Ruhland says, the earlier the better.