Blueberry Picking Season Is Upon Us

Blackbirds & Blueberries is located at 3601 Crosby Rd, Cloquet, MN 55720.

CLOQUET, Minn. – You can pick one or try to pick them all.

Blueberry picking season is upon us.

The Blackbirds & Blueberries farm in Cloquet is in its third blueberry picking season.

The farm has about 3,000 plants producing blueberries this year.

The blueberry picking season lasts about three weeks depending on the weather.

That’s where you’ll find first time pickers and some who come back every year.

“It’s important to pick the blueberries that are blue all the way around, so the backside should be blue as well,” said Blueberry Picker Gail Olson. “They should also come off the stems really easily.”

Click here for Blackbirds & Blueberries Facebook updates with picking times.