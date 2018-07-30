Cloquet Middle School Housing Project Moving Forward

The former Cloquet Middle School is located at 509 Carlton Ave.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Earlier this month vandals caused a significant amount of damage to the former Cloquet Middle School.

But plans are still in the works to make the old middle school a new housing unit for workforce housing.

Recently the City Council acted on rezoning and comprehensive plan applications. They were approved by a 5-2 vote.

With this approval the developer is one step closer to securing a building permit.

It’s one that would convert the old middle school into a 57-unit apartment building and 10,000 square feet of office space.

City officials say developers plan to begin the demolition in September and have tenants moved in by the fall of 2019.

“Police officer, teachers, those type of people that are on fixed income are people that would qualify to be in this building and renting,” said Cloquet City Planner and Zoning Administrator Al Cottingham\. “It’s not a rental subsidy. It’s not rent assistance, but it’s providing housing for those individuals.”

These apartments would be one to three bedroom units.

The cost for the development is about $14 million.

As far as the vandalism, the city tells us the damage was done by juveniles who were eventually caught after police found a backpack belonging to one of them on site.