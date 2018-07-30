CSS Nordic Ski Coach Stuber to Attend International Junior Camp

Maria Stuber will join team USA in Norway to learn new training philosophies and development skills.

DULUTH, Minn.- CSS Nordic ski coach Maria Stuber will join U.S. ski team coach Bryan Fish and team U.S.A. at the 2018 International Junior Camp in Sjusjoen, Norway this August.

The camp hosts 15 nations, each bringing their 10 best athletes born in the years 1999 and 2000. As for the coaches that attend, the camp will provide knowledge about each nation’s training philosophies and development skills.

The camp rundown is all dry land training including distance roller skis, distance runs, strength sessions, a sprint time trial, an uphill running time trial and a roller ski race.