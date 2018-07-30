Music Camp Sparks Creativity for Life

The Lake Superior Youth Chorus Summer Sing is going on right now.

DULUTH, Minn.- A summer music camp is helping kids hit the right notes for life.

The Lake Superior Youth Chorus Summer Sing is helping students in third through sixth grade learn more about music.

Organizers say the day camp does more than spark interest in the arts but teaches students lifelong skills.

“What we teach here is community building, how do you grit, how do you build resilience, how do you show what commitment looks like,” associate artistic director Sarah Ludwig said.

The week-long camp teaches students music fundamentals, movement, and other fun games. At the end, they will show off their new skills during a recital.