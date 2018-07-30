New St. Louis County Veterans Service Office Director Announced

Tedd Ells was sworn in Monday morning, he will help serve more than 18,000 veterans in St. Louis County.

DULUTH, Minn.- Giving area veterans all the support they need can be a tough challenge, but now a new Veterans Service Office Director is on duty in St. Louis County ready to help.

Tedd Ells was sworn in Monday morning, he will help serve more than 18,000 veterans in St. Louis County. Ells has over 25 years of experience in several branches of the military and is currently a Major with the Minnesota Army National Guard. The County Board announced Ells as the new director on Monday morning.

Ells tells us he plans to tackle issues in the larger areas first, like Duluth, Hibbing, and Ely to help local veterans better use the resources available to them.

“Making sure they are aware of the services and entitlements they have of being a veteran,” Veterans Service Office Director Tedd Ells said. “So probably the outreach thing will be what I’m looking at most.”

Ells believes his background in marketing will help a lot with his new role. His favorite part about the position will be working so closely with veterans.