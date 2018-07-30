Public Housing Now Smoke-Free Nation Wide

Local officials say the Twin Ports were leaders in this movement.
Lauren Leigh,

DULUTH, Minn.- Now all Public Housing in the United States has a new rule, but it’s been established in the Twin Ports for quite some time.

Public housing across the nation is smoke-free starting on Monday, July 30. The rule is not asking residents to quit smoking.

Local health officials say Duluth was a leader in implementing the smoke-free public housing and say everyone deserves a safe environment.

“So these are loved ones, they’re important people in many of our lives and they deserve to have a home that is smoke-free,” American Lung Association Regional Senior Director Pat McKone said.

HUD’s smoke-free rule requires no smoking in units and within 25 feet of their properties.

