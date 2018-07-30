Six Huskies Selected for Major League Dreams Showcase

Isaacson, Sogard, Jones, Holdgrafer, Newell and Bigge chosen by panel of MLB scouts.

DULUTH, Minn.- Six Duluth Huskies have been selected for the 2018 Major League Dreams Showcase.

Second baseman Augie Isaacson, short stop Nick Sogard, outfielder Christian Jones and pitchers Tim Holdgrafer, Troy Newell and Hunter Bigge have all been selected by a panel of MLB scouts to show off their skills.

The showcase will consist of a day of workouts in front of the scouts followed by a double–header. Game one will be two teams made up of North division players. Game two will be the South division.

The showcase will take place on August 7th at Warner Park in Madison, WI.