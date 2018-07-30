Thomas Makes His Way to the Duluth Depot

Final Preparations for Day Out with Thomas

Duluth, Minn.- Thomas the Tank Engine and his friend Percy are on their way back for some summer fun at the Duluth Depot. Crews with the North Shore Scenic Railroad have been preparing for the big arrival since December.

So far 10,000 tickets have already been sold out of the 18,000 tickets expected to be purchased over the next two weekends.

“In anticipation of that big crowd we’ve spread things out further so there’s gonna be more room to move and the lines shouldn’t be as long,” said Event Director Kelly Cochrane.

The “Day Out with Thomas” event includes everything from the train rides and games, to face painting and a bounce house.

Kids can even write a letter to their favorite trains from Tidmouth Shed. And if you write a letter to, say, Thomas, you can expect them to send you one back.

The event runs through August 3rd, 4th, and 5th and the 10th, 11th and 12th.